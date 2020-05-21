https://www.theblaze.com/news/cdc-releases-guidelines-reopening-country

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly released detailed guidelines for reopening America this week despite all 50 states having already begun the process of phasing out lockdowns.

The guidelines came in a 60-page document posted on the CDC’s website and weren’t accompanied with any public announcement, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Included in the document are recommendations for cleaning and social distancing in bars and restaurants, rotating shifts and installing physical barriers in workplace environments, and eating lunch in classrooms rather than cafeterias in schools. The language in the document does not present the guidelines as mandatory, but rather as helpful considerations.

But the late effort from the health agency is unlikely to have any significant effect as all 50 states have already started reopening processes, according to PBS. Some states such as Texas have reopened with only minor restrictions, while other states like New York still have strict limitations in place.

This is interesting: Noticeably left out of the document is any guidance for religious gatherings.

The White House and the CDC have been at odds at times regarding instruction on how to reopen the country. In April, the White House released its own guidelines, which incorporated some CDC recommendations but opted to leave much of the reopening decision-making to state and local leaders.

The Associated Press reported last week that the Trump administration had shelved a comprehensive draft CDC guidance on reopening the country. Senior administration officials told CBS News that the release of the guidance alongside the White House guidelines would send a “mixed message.”

