Attorney Sidney Powell announced on Tuesday morning that Team Flynn has just delivered to the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit a Petition for Writ of Mandamus to correct Judge Sullivan’s unauthorized actions.

On Thursday the DC Circuit Court ordered rogue Judge Emmet Sullivan to respond to General Flynn’s Petition for Writ of Mandamus by June 1, 2020.

This comes after Judge Emmet Sullivan REFUSED to drop the case against General Flynn even though the US Government prosecutors dropped ALL CHARGES against the Three-Star General.

The Barr Justice Department dropped its case against General Mike Flynn last Thursday after bombshell documents were released that proved he was framed by Comey’s FBI.

But last Tuesday the Clinton-appointed Judge Emmet Sullivan made a dirty, political move to delay justice for General Mike Flynn.

Today the judges ordered Judge Sullivan to “file a response addressing (Flynn’s) request that this court order the district judge to grant the government’s motion to dismiss.”

The Judges involved are Henderson, Robert L. Wilkins and Rao.

Sidney Powell tweeted this out on Thursday afternoon.

Here is the docket & order. A court of appeals grants a mandamus only after the judge has had an opportunity to respond. Here the Circuit ORDERS Sullivan to respond. The short time-table recognizes the seriousness of the issue to the proper administration of justice.@POTUS pic.twitter.com/0VJVVBmvM0 — Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) May 21, 2020

Judicial Watch founder Tom Fitton added: The order suggest that Judge Sullivan will have to explain why he should be able to ignore a recent Supreme Court Case (Fokker) that seems to expressly prohibit Judge Sullivan’s judicial adventurism against @GenFlynn.

The order suggest that Judge Sullivan will have to explain why he should be able to ignore a recent DC Circuit decision (Fokker) that seems to expressly prohibit Judge Sullivan’s judicial adventurism against @GenFlynn. @SidneyPowell1 https://t.co/XA9Dhh0JgF — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 21, 2020

