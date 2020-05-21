http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/diWAJNqVNPY/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have asked President Donald Trump to lower flags to half staff at all public buildings on the day when the United States reaches 100,000 deaths due to Chinese coronavirus.

“We will always carry their memory in our hearts,” Pelosi and Schumer wrote. “As we pay our respects to them, sadly, our country mourns the deaths of nearly 100,000 Americans from COVID-19. Our hearts are broken over this great loss and our prayers are with their families.”

PELOSI and SCHUMER write TRUMP asking him to order flags flown at half staff on the day America reaches 100k COVID deaths. pic.twitter.com/rErBkhFzJh — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 21, 2020

“Respectful of them and the loss to our country, we are writing to request that you order flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings in our country on the sad day of reckoning when we reach 100,000 deaths,” they added. “It would serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country.”

The Democrat leaders’ letter comes as the U.S. death toll has surpassed 94,000, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.

To fly the flags at half staff, President Trump would be required to make a presidential proclamation.

