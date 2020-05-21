https://www.dailywire.com/news/detroit-police-make-arrest-after-horrifying-video-emerges-of-elderly-man-beaten-at-nursing-home-governor-gretchen-whitmer-silent

[WARNING: A VIDEO IN THIS PIECE CONTAINS EXTREMELY GRAPHIC CONTENT]

Law enforcement officials have arrested a man for allegedly beating an elderly man in a nursing home in Detroit, Michigan, after disturbing videos of the alleged incident surfaced online and were viewed millions of times.

“Police said in a statement that they are holding a 20-year-old man in connection to the assault and battery of an elderly male at a nursing home on Detroit’s west side,” The Detroit News reported. “A video had been posted on social media and shared several times by concerned citizens of an incident that allegedly occurred on May 15. Police said both the 75-year-old male victim and the suspect are patients at the nursing home located in the 16500 block of Schaefer.”

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said at a press conference,”The nursing home was unaware of the assault until they saw the video. We are still investigating that aspect of the case, but we do have a suspect in custody.”

Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer has not made any statements about the horrifying attack despite the fact that the video appears to have circulated widely online since early this week. The Daily Wire contacted Whitmer’s chief of staff, but did not receive an immediate response.

WATCH [WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT]:

The Detroit Police have indicated there has been an arrest in this atrocity. No name, no picture and no indication of the citizenship status of the arrestee. This video will remain pinned here until they offer that information. What are they hiding? pic.twitter.com/Dzs8QYykIv — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 21, 2020

Whitmer is facing a similar scandal as New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo over her coronavirus nursing home policy, which reportedly instructed nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients.

The Detroit News Editorial Board wrote:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer must reverse course on her executive order that is placing Michigan’s most vulnerable seniors at risk. It’s a matter of life and death. In mid-April Whitmer issued an executive order that ultimately instructed many of the state’s nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients. That put other residents in jeopardy, and may well have contributed to the high death rate in Michigan nursing homes. About a third of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have been at nursing homes, and the same is true in Michigan, according to some estimates — although the state Department of Health and Human Services hasn’t been able to offer concrete numbers.

The Detroit News added that lawmakers in the state have demanded an investigation into Whitmer’s order directing nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients.

