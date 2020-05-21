https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/digenova-dont-worry-durham-not-charging-obama/

Former U.S. attorney Joe DiGenova says the public shouldn’t worry about whether or not charges are filed against Barack Obama and Joe Biden for their role in the weaponization of the intelligence community against Donald Trump and his campaign.

“Shaming” them will undoubtedly happen, with or without charges, he argued in an interview with Boston radio host Howie Carr.

“I happen to believe that the public shaming of former President Obama and Vice President Biden is far more important than indicting them,” he said.

Attorney General William Barr said Monday he does not expect the Justice Department’s review of the origins of the Obama administration’s Trump-Russia probe to lead to a criminal investigation of the former president and vice president.

TRENDING: Flynn lawyer moves to get ‘rogue’ judge booted off case

“There’s a difference between an abuse of power and a federal crime. Not every abuse of power, no matter how outrageous, is necessarily a federal crime,” Barr said at a news conference.

“Now, as to President Obama and Vice President Biden, whatever their level of involvement, based on the information I have today, I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man. Our concern over potential criminality is focused on others,” he said.

Barr was referring to John Durham, the U.S. attorney he appointed to lead the investigation of the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.

#BREAKING: AG Barr: “As to President Obama and Vice President Obama, whatever their level of involvement, based on the information I have today, I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man.” pic.twitter.com/JFT0aPCMmG — The Hill (@thehill) May 18, 2020

Is “shaming” sufficient punishment for Obama and Biden? 4% (2 Votes) 96% (51 Votes)

Barr said the Durham investigation “will determine whether there were any federal laws broken, and, if there were, those who broke the laws will be held to account.”

“But this cannot be and it will not be a tit-for-tat exercise. We are not going to lower our standards to achieve a particular result,” he said.

DiGenova’s comments:

[embedded content]

DiGenova said he was not concerned about Barr’s statement.

“I didn’t expect him to do that and I think it would be extremely unwise for him to do that, for the Department of Justice, but also for the country. One thing you don’t want to do in investigating this is emulate what Obama and the Obama Justice Department did. And that’s corrupt the federal law enforcement process,” he said. “The attorney general is applying the rules that should be applied.”

But he added, “That doesn’t mean that since he says he’s not going to charge either President Obama or Vice President Biden that he would not name them in an indictment as people who were used or participated.

“And it doesn’t mean that when John Durham writes his report for the attorney general that he isn’t going to outline the activities and outline the conduct and actions of President Obama and Vice President Biden.”

He described Obama as having “unbounded arrogance.”

“But let me tell you something. He’s come out of the closet to be Joe Biden’s press secretary and to defend him because he knows what’s coming down the pike in terms of public disclosures about what he did,” DiGenova said.

“They are going to outline the incredible length to which the entire administration went to take down the president of the United States.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

