The Justice Department on Thursday announced charges against a Philadelphia election official for “fraudulently” stuffing ballot boxes to help Democrat candidates in the 2014, 2015, and 2016 primary elections.

Domenick J. DeMuro, 73, of Philadelphia, PA, a former Judge of Elections for the 39th Ward, 36th Division in South Philadelphia, has been charged and has pled guilty to a two-count Information charging (1) conspiracy to deprive Philadelphia voters of their civil rights by fraudulently stuffing the ballot boxes for specific Democratic candidates in the 2014, 2015, and 2016 primary elections, and (2) a violation of the Travel Act, which forbids the use of any facility in interstate commerce (here, a cell phone) with the intent to promote certain illegal activity (here, bribery), US Attorney William M. McSwain announced on Thursday.

DeMuro admitted in his guilty plea that he was actually paid by an unnamed political consultant to illegally add votes for certain Democrat candidates.

DeMuro received between $300 to $5,000 per election from the political consultant under the guise of “consulting fees” in exchange for adding fraudulent votes on the voting machines — also known as “ringing up” votes.

“DeMuro fraudulently stuffed the ballot box by literally standing in a voting booth and voting over and over, as fast as he could, while he thought the coast was clear. This is utterly reprehensible conduct. The charges announced today do not erase what he did, but they do ensure that he is held to account for those actions,” said U.S. Attorney McSwain.

“This defendant abused his office by engaging in election fraud for profit,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Today’s conviction makes it clear that the Department of Justice will do all in its power to protect the integrity of elections and maintain public confidence in all levels of elected government.”

How could this be? The Democrat-media complex tells us that voter fraud is just a right-wing conspiracy theory.

