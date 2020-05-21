https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/howard-stern-elitist-donald-trump-jr-deplorables/2020/05/21/id/968487

Howard Stern has done more than just sell out for Hillary Clinton, Hollywood, and liberals, he is now trashing blue-collar Americans that made him who he was, according to Donald Trump Jr. on Newsmax TV.

Stern has trashed Trump voters in a Hillary-like “deplorables moment,” saying “I don’t hate Donald Trump; he’s doing his thing; I hate you . . . for voting for him.”

“It was certainly a low blow, and don’t forget those were the people that made Hollywood Howard,” Trump Jr. told Thursday’s “Spicer and Co.” “Howard has forgotten those people. He doesn’t care about them anymore.

“But, remember, he used to rally against Hollywood and those people, but once they took him in, he made some money, all of a sudden the blue-collar vote that got Howard where he was, forget those guys.”

It echoed Trump Jr.’s tweet this week:

“It must kill Hollywood Howard to know that more people will see this tweet than listen to his show. That’s what happens when you turn your back on your working class fanbase & bend your knee to the same MSM you used to mock. He never recovered from losing @artiequitter! SAD!”

“I guess it’s why no one watches his show any more,” Trump Jr. told host Sean Spicer. “He’s picking a fight to remain relevant. The reality is he’s not anymore.”

Trump Jr. added Stern has “sold out” in the wrong kind of way for a one-time popular entertainer.

“I guess it’s a desperate attempt at being relevant,” Trump Jr. told host Sean Spicer. “I don’t care, you make fun of me, you disagree with policies, you go after my father like, we’re used to that.

“I had a lot worse than Stern going after us, but to attack those guys, those hard-working Americans that my father fought for, that’s pretty sick.”

Trump Jr. reminded President Donald Trump “has been delivering” for hard-working Americans, unlike Stern, who now panders to elites.

“You start attacking them to satisfy Hillary Clinton, Ellen DeGeneres, and your leftist Hollywood friends that hated your guys before you had some money, it’s pretty pathetic,” Trump Jr. said.

