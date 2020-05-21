https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donaldtrumpjr-unmasking-gop-fbi/2020/05/21/id/968461

Republicans need to start showing they are for defending the Constitution and Americans’ civil liberties rather than continuing to protect the “broken and corrupt” bureaucrats, according to Donald Trump Jr. on Newsmax TV.

“We’ve seen a lot coming from [Acting Director of National Intelligence] Ric Grenell, where he’s exposed more in three weeks than the entire intelligence community was able to come up with Trump over the last five years, and it’s disgusting, and people better look into it,” Trump Jr. told Thursday’s “Spicer and Co.“

“The Republicans better wake up and do the same thing, because they’ve been sitting on their butts, talking on TV, getting on there, ‘oh, we’ll definitely do something, let’s just play it out.’

“Because these guys have gotten more concerned about protecting these corrupted institutions, Sean,” Trump Jr. added to host Sean Spicer. “They’re not out there protecting our Constitution or our liberties. They’re protecting an institution that has been broken and corrupted and led by a bunch of partisan hack bureaucrats.

“So what happened is disgusting, it pisses me off, and we better get to the bottom of it.”

Trump Jr. also had pointed comments for shock jock former radio star Howard Stern, who he says is no longer relevant and has “sold out” to Hollywood, liberals, and Hillary Clinton.

Stern has ripped Trump voters for supporting the president and Trump Jr. has gotten into a Twitter war with him, ostensibly calling him a ‘has been’ in addition to a liberal sellout.

“It’s sort of a desperate attempt to stay relevant,” Trump Jr. said. “I don’t care, you make fun of me, you disagree with policies, you go after my father like, we’re used to that. I had a lot worse than Stern going after us, but to attack those guys, those hard-working Americans that my father fought for, that’s pretty sick.”

