https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/dr-marc-siegel-going-see-lot-people-die-effects-virus-virus-end-lockdowns-now-video/

More than 500 US Doctors penned a letter to President Trump this week urging him to end the to reopen the US economy.

The letter claims that calls to the suicide hotline have increased 600 per cent, liquor sales have increased 300 to 600 per cent and cigarette sales have also increased.

Dr. Marc Siegel joined Varney and Co. on Thursday to discuss the letter. Dr. Siegel argues the cure is going to be much worse than the disease.

TRENDING: AIN’T GONNA HAPPEN: Alan Dershowitz Says Americans Can be Forced to Take Coronavirus Vaccine (VIDEO)

Dr. Marc Siegel: Lockdowns have never been proven to work when there’s this much virus around. They just don’t work. The virus is already in the community. In New York City the hot spot we’re seeing a decline in COVID cases, a decline in the amount that are admitted to the hospital. We need to reopen our hospitals… And Well Being Trust has something called deaths of despair and every time the unemployment rate goes up 1 point, deaths of despair climb by about 20,000 a year. And you know what that means here? Between 75 and 150,000 deaths will occur due to alcoholism, due to drug abuse, due to suicide from people who lose their jobs. We’re going to end up seeing a lot more people die from the after effects from this virus than from the virus itself if we don’t end the lockdowns now.

Obviously, Fauci’s national lockdown based on horribly incorrect model will end up being much worse than the disease.

Via Varney and Co.:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]