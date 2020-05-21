http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/6Iz6fzAIOZY/el-presidente-speaks.php

In the adjacent post, I observe that Governor Walz has delivered us to the Central American people’s republic of San Marcos, as depicted in Woody Allen’s Bananas. Partly taking off from, and paying homage to, Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times, Bananas is a brilliant comedy. The San Marcos thing is funny in the film. Everything is funny in the film. It’s not so funny in Minnesota.

Could a movie like this be made in Hollywood today? I doubt it.

[embedded content]

