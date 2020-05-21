https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/exclusive-china-coronavirus-no-spanish-flu-worldwide-not-yet-deadly-seasonal-flu/

The China coronavirus, with 330,000 deaths worldwide, is not even close to the Spanish flu of 1918, which had an estimated 35 million deaths worldwide. This is not because of social distancing – it’s because the coronavirus is not yet as deadly as the seasonal flu!

A comparison of data available as of today, shows that the China coronavirus is not as deadly as the Spanish flu of 1918. As a matter of fact, it’s not as deadly as the seasonal flu.

In 1918 the world suffered from the Spanish flu. The flu devastated the Western world as was reported by History.com:

The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, the deadliest in history, infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide—about one-third of the planet’s population—and killed an estimated 20 million to 50 million victims, including some 675,000 Americans. The 1918 flu was first observed in Europe, the United States and parts of Asia before swiftly spreading around the world. At the time, there were no effective drugs or vaccines to treat this killer flu strain. Citizens were ordered to wear masks, schools, theaters and businesses were shuttered and bodies piled up in makeshift morgues before the virus ended its deadly global march.

One in three people in the world were infected with the Spanish flu and between 20 to 50 million died. In the US 675,000 people died from the Spanish flu, out of a population of around 104,550,000.

The seasonal flu worldwide is no Spanish flu but millions do reportedly suffer from the flu annually. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) the flu kills an estimated 650,000 people annually worldwide. The CDC estimates that in the 2020 flu season, around 43,000 Americans died from the flu.

The China coronavirus, which the world reacted to with total shut downs and panic, is not as serious as the Spanish flu and isn’t even as deadly as the flu this year worldwide. To date nearly 330,000 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide. This is horrible but how does it compare to the Spanish flu or the flu?

The China coronavirus has less than 1% of the deaths that occurred worldwide during the Spanish flu.

Put another way, if the same percent of individuals died from the China coronavirus as died from the Spanish flu, there would be over 181 million deaths from the coronavirus.

Also, note that to date, the China coronavirus is not even as deadly as the seasonal flu to date worldwide. It’s about half of the seasonal flu.

It really is past time to open up the economy.

It never should have been shut down in the first place.

