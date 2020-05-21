https://www.theepochtimes.com/fire-department-warns-people-not-to-leave-bottles-of-hand-sanitizer-in-their-cars_3359922.html

A fire department in Wisconsin warned that people should not leave bottles of hand sanitizer in their vehicles as temperatures outside begin to rise.

In a post on Facebook, the Western Lakes Fire District wrote that most hand sanitizers are alcohol-based, which makes them flammable.

“Keeping it in your car during hot weather, exposing it to sun causing magnification of light through the bottle, and particularly being next to open flame while smoking in vehicles or grilling while enjoying this weekend can lead to disaster,” the fire department stated.

Officials included a photo of a burned-out vehicle, purportedly due to a bottle of hand sanitizer that caught on fire.

They also reiterated the risk of leaving clear plastic bottles in cars on a warm day.

“We’ve chatted in the past about clear water bottles being kept in your vehicle when the weather is warm. That still holds true and so does hand sanitizer!” the department said.

The post comes as many people have stocked up on bottles of hand sanitizer in recent months due to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic. State and federal officials have recommended that people wash their hands on a regular basis to prevent the spread of the virus.

Over the years, fire departments have gone on social media to warn motorists about the rare risk of a fire caused by water bottles left inside cars.

A stock photo of a car on fire. (STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

“The sunlight will come through when it’s filled with liquid, and act as a magnifying glass as you would with regular optics,” David Richardson with the Midwest Fire Department told KFOR-TV in 2017. “It uses the liquid and the clear material to develop a focused beam and sure enough, it can actually cause a fire, a combustion,” he added.

During a test, the Midwest Fire Department found that sunlight magnified through a bottle of water reached 250 degrees F. That sunlight can focus on interior materials in the car, such as the seats or mats, setting them on fire, the department added.

And in a Facebook video posted by Idaho Power in July 2017, Dioni Amuchastegui, a power station’s battery technician, said that he witnessed the incident happen.

“I was a little bit surprised actually I had to do a double take and checked it again and sure enough it was super hot. I even stuck my hand under the light, just hard to believe at first,” Amuchastegui said in the video.

