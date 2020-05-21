http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1Uhd_pM7Vcs/

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) sounded off on the tension between China and the United States, which has increased since the Asian superpower’s cover-up of the coronavirus outbreak.

With GOP members of Congress becoming increasingly more critical of China’s leadership and China threatening sanctions against the lawmakers, Waltz emphasized the need to hold China accountable, saying “they have taken a Cold War mentality against the United States.”

“[W]e’re looking at over a trillion dollars of capital that we’re going to cut off from the Chinese Communist Party,” Waltz told host Maria Bartiromo. “That’s how they’re funding their defense build-up, that’s how they’re funding their belt and road initiative, and that’s how they’re funding their technology build-up to eventually eclipse the United States, and we’re going to put a stop to it.”

After pointing out China recently launched two ballistic missile submarines capable of striking the United States, Waltz added, “It’s really, truly incredible. I think, you know, China has been doing this for years — they have taken a Cold War mentality against the United States. I think in the wake of this coronavirus, it’ll be a real wake up call. I eventually would like to see people walking into a Wal-Mart or their store and seeing ‘Made in China’ and putting the product down. I really think we can make some progress.”

