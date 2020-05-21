https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hillaryclinton-donaldtrump-mail-in/2020/05/21/id/968451

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday ripped President Donald Trump for “spreading lies” about voting by mail, noting that he casts a mail-in ballot himself.

Trump himself votes by mail but is spreading lies and making threats to prevent his fellow Americans from pursuing the same option during an epidemic,” Clinton tweeted Thursday afternoon. “It’s clear we’ll have to work to protect safe access to the ballot box this fall.”

Clinton linked a CNBC article reporting on Trump’s threats to withhold funding from Michigan and Nevada over the state’s efforts to expand access to mail-in ballots.

“Breaking: Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday. “This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson later clarified that the state issued applications for mail-in ballots, not the ballots themselves, to all registered voters in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

