https://www.theblaze.com/news/hollywood-actress-guilt-over-feeling-fine

Actress Shailene Woodley of “Big Little Lies” appeared on Yahoo’s Reset Your Mindset event Wednesday and admitted it’s difficult admitting she’s doing well amid the coronavirus pandemic when “so many people aren’t” — and observers shot back with brutal commentary.

What are the details?

The interviewer noted to Woodley the phenomenon of those who feel “bad right now” despite having their health and employment and who feel “guilty about feeling anxious” — and then asked Woodley what she would say to them.

Woodley replied that she was talking to a friend about that subject and said to him, “I’m actually doing really good, but it’s hard to say that when you know so many people aren’t.”

She added that her friend advised she should “recognize what’s going on, to not be ignorant about what’s going on, to be in service the best that you can, and to celebrate where you’re at in your life as well.” Woodley also said her friend noted that “guilt is not gonna help anything, and it’s not going to progress this world.”

YahooLife! added that “part of the way Woodley has been coping during the coronavirus pandemic has been readdressing her relationship with guilt.”

“It’s enough to actually drive us crazy and to create a certain like death within our own minds,” Woodley said, the outlet noted.

Here’s that portion of the interview:

[embedded content]

#ResetYourMindset: How to live your best life while staying at home | Yahoo Life



youtu.be



How did folks react?

A number of commenters weren’t very sympathetic to Woodley’s struggle over recognizing her fortunate state at the moment:

“What is wrong with these people? They want attention so badly that they aren’t happy that they don’t have problems?”

“Nothing like a little Hollywood humility. If that is her biggest problem, it is a shame ALL who are having real difficulties can’t trade places with her, for just a few days.”

“It’s funny how people like this have nothing helpful to add to this situation yet cant help from making it about themselves somehow…”

“Ahh, today’s society. ‘I’m a victim of not being a victim. You just can’t understand my pain.'”

“Mental health advice from a Hollywood snowflake…..let that sink in for a half second or so!”

“So she’s absolutely FINE, and she’s whining about THAT?? These celebrities’ victim complexes are beyond belief!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

