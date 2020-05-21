https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/homeless-camps-private-property/

Some cities long have dealt, often unsuccessfully, with large homeless populations and their impact on the community. Tents blocking streets, panhandling, the problem of waste, crime and more.

It’s just gotten worse during the coronavirus pandemic, and some elected officials in one large city, Seattle, say there should be more accommodations for those residents.

So a proposal there would remove public safety concerns “as a reason to clean up a homeless encampment,” according to the local Fox station.

James Wong, of the Vibrant Cities program, says the homeless problem is caused by drugs, mental health issues and more, but taking public safety concerns out of the equation is not going to help.

“We have a lot of low-income senior citizens in this neighborhood and they are worried to walk the streets,” he said, citing the Chinatown International District.

The proposal from Seattle Council Member Tammy Morales would just make it worse, he said.

“It`s going to allow unauthorized encampments not only in the CID but it`s going to spread throughout the entire city of Seattle, any public park, any public area and even private property,” Wong said. In short, it’s “absolutely crazy.”

The plan also has the support of Teresa Mosqueda and Kshama Sawant, and, the report explains, “aims to limit the work of Seattle’s navigation team that has been working for years doing outreach at the hundreds of unsanctioned homeless encampments across the city. The team is also on the frontlines removing and cleaning up the sites that have been deemed too dangerous to stay.”

But Wong warned, “This legislation is the beginning of allowing any type of camping anywhere.”

Mike Fong, the city’s deputy mayor, also has written to the council with worries about the concept of allowing encampments on public and private properties.

He explained there are problems with hygiene and waste removal.

“This bill is as poorly drafted and analyzed as I’ve ever seen and fails to recognize basic and legitimate operational, legal, and policy considerations, without any consultation with the impacted city departments,” Fong said.

Sawant issued a statement that complained the city has not done enough to prohibit enforcement of restrictions on the homeless, including the removal of camps because of public safety and health concerns.

Police confirm there has been a rise in crime among the homeless, up to and including homicide.

The post Homeless camps on private property? appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

