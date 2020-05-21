https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/horror-black-man-trains-boxing-caught-video-beating-white-elderly-nursing-home-patients-jollies-disturbing-video/

There is disgusting video going around today of a Michigan man beating elderly white men and women in nursing homes.

There are three videos right now on Bitchute showing the man beating white people.

The man is filming himself beating the seniors in their beds until they are bleeding.

The man’s Facebook page was taken down.

TRENDING: AIN’T GONNA HAPPEN: Alan Dershowitz Says Americans Can be Forced to Take Coronavirus Vaccine (VIDEO)

Absolutely shocking footage has emerged from a black male nurse from Detroit (Jadon H.), who filmed himself beating elderly white men into a bloody pulp. “Get the fuck off my bed, N.,” he is heard saying. Viewer discretion advised. pic.twitter.com/NPtCFA8YIs — Mathijs Koenraadt (@mknrdt) May 21, 2020

The man is seen telling the man, “Get the f*ck off my bed n*gga. Beat your a$$ n*gga.”

You can hear him pop him on the side of the head.

Should this man serve time? 100% (33 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Here is another video of him beating a white woman.

Here’s Jaydon Hayden’s Facebook profile – that has since been taken him.



Jaydon Hayden from Westland, Michigan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

