https://www.theblaze.com/news/judge-rules-for-michigan-barber-manke

A judge ruled against the state of Michigan in their attempt to shut down the barber shop of a man who has become the symbol of resistance to social distancing edicts.

Shiawassee County Circuit Judge Matthew Stewart refused to grant a request from the state for a preliminary injunction against 77-year-old Karl Manke, who owns a barber shop in Owosso.

Stewart said it was a “close call” but ultimately he said the state did not prove their allegation that Manke’s shop was an imminent public health and safety threat, according to the Detroit News.

He went to distinguish between an “actual and not theoretical” threat to public health, and that of the barber shop.

Just ahead of the ruling, Manke compared the socialist distancing lockdown by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Nazis tricking Jews into getting into cattle cars that led to their horrific demise.

“They willingly got into those cattle cars. I refuse to get into a cattle car!” he said.

The ruling from Stewart was the second time the state lost in court while attempting to shut down Manke’s barber shop. Officials also suspended his license but he persisted in cutting hair.

Here’s more about Manke’s defiant hair-cutting:



Show of support for Owosso barber Karl Manke happening today



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

