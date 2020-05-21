https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jamal-khashoggi-twitter-pardon-ramadan/2020/05/21/id/968477

The family of the brutally slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi announced a pardon for those involved in the killing in an act of forgiveness during Ramadan, the month of fasting, prayer, and reflection observed by the Muslim community.

The statement came from the Khashoggi’s son Salah via Twitter:

“In this blessed night of the blessed month (of Ramadan) we remember God’s saying: If a person forgives and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah. “Therefore we the sons of the Martyr’s Jamal Khashoggi announce pardoning those who killed our father, seeking reward God almighty.”

Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabia dissident and contributer to The Washington Post, was murdered at age 59.

The brutal slaying happened in October 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Turkey, where he wa tortured, murdered and dismembered.

