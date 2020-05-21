https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kt-mcfarland-hunter-biden-burisma-blue-star-strategies/2020/05/21/id/968410

Hunter Biden, son of presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden, and his involvement with Ukrainian gas company Burisma while his father was vice president should be further scrutinized ahead of this fall’s election, former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland said Thursday.

“It’s gonna come out anyway,” McFarland said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “I always wondered about why the Senate never called Hunter Biden to talk about the contracts he had with Ukraine as part of the impeachment or even with his contracts with China.”

It’s better for Joe Biden if the details are investigated now, so Senate Democrats can ask their own questions during an open hearing.

Wednesday, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted along party lines, 8-6, to subpoena Blue Star Strategies, a company connected to Burisma, as part of its investigation of Hunter Biden’s role within the firm.

Earlier this year, Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., announced plans to subpoena Blue Star Strategies and said Thursday that the goal is to determine if individuals with Burisma used the relationship with the then-vice president’s son to influence various government agencies.

McFarland said that lawmakers may argue that they don’t want to put Hunter Biden in any position that may cause him difficulty because of his history with substance abuse, but she doesn’t think that passes the “smell test.”

“I asked someone close to the whole thing and they said, ‘Well, here’s the thing: everyone likes Joe Biden, he’s a nice guy, and his son Hunter had struggled with substance abuse and was a fragile, frail guy,'” claimed McFarland.

But she said she wanted to know why Hunter Biden was “taking the money … again, bring it out in the open. Sunlight is always the best disinfectant. Let’s see what happened, why did it happen, and the American people can decide in November.”

