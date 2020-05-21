http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/9OKdtIA3h1s/

LESS than half of all Americans know the real meaning behind Memorial Day, a new survey has found.

Only 43 percent of 2,000 Americans surveyed were aware that the holiday honors military members who died while serving in the US Armed Forces, according to research revealed on Thursday.

5

Less than half of Americans know the meaning behind Memorial Day, a new study revealed ThursdayCredit: Getty Images – Getty

The poll, conducted on behalf of University of Phoenix, found that 28 percent of respondents confused Memorial Day with Veterans Day – a holiday honoring all military veterans for their service.

It’s a common mistake: 36 percent of people admitted to not knowing the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

But to others, the revelation of Americans not knowing the holiday’s true meaning came as a surprise.

Less than half, or 46 percent, of respondents knew Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday in May.

5

Just 43 percent of Americans knew the holiday honored soldiers who died while serving in the US armed forcesCredit: Getty Images – Getty

5

Nearly a third of the 2,000 people surveyed confused the holiday with Veteran’s DayCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Slightly more than a fifth, or 21 percent, believed the holiday falls on the last Sunday of May.

When asked about the Moment of Remembrance, half of those surveyed said they had no idea what it was.

The moment is a time where Americans hold a minute of silence to remember those who died during US military service.

But a third of respondents (35 percent) were able to note the correct time it takes place – at 3pm on Memorial Day.

Half of Americans polled were also clueless about the term “Gold Star family”, or a family who has lost a loved one in military service.

Once explained, 55 percent of respondents said they planned to do an act of kindness for a Gold Star family on Memorial Day.

5

Half of Americans didn’t know that ‘Gold Sta family’ refers to a family that’s lost a loved one in military serviceCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Despite the confusion over the holiday, 83 percent of Americans think it’s important to commemorate Memorial Day.

The most popular ways people will celebrate is by flying a flag (43 percent), leaving a flag or flowers on the grave of a fallen soldier (30 percent), or flying a flag at half mast (29 percent).

This year, Memorial Day 2020 falls on Monday May 25.

5

A third of Americans plan to leave a flag or flowers on the grave of a fallen soldier to commemorate the holidayCredit: Getty Images – Getty

