Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued two migrants who became lost after illegally crossing the border from Mexico. The rescues come as more migrants attempt to avoid apprehension and the heat of the Texas summer approaches.

Falfurrias Station agents received a call on May 19 from a dispatcher at the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office about an emergency call they received regarding a man claiming to be lost near Encino, Texas. Encino is a well-known drop off after utilized by human smugglers attempting to move migrants around the Falfurrias immigration checkpoint located about 80 miles north of the Texas/Mexico border. The caller said he had run out of water and needed assistance.

Agents responded and search the area where the migrant reportedly became lost. After searching for about an hour, the agents found the man and transported him to the Falfurrias Border Patrol Station for medical screening and processing. The agents identified the man as a Mexican national.

Later that day, the La Joya Police Department contacted McAllen Station Border Patrol officials about a 911 call they received about another lost migrant. The agents responded to the area of the last known location and began searching for the lost migrant. The agents eventually found the man and offered him medical attention. The migrant declined the medical attention and agents placed him under arrest and transported him to the McAllen Station for processing and further medical screening.

Officials identified the migrant as a Honduran national who illegally crossed the border from Mexico.

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation,” Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials said in a written statement. “The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.”

Under Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control, nearly all migrants apprehended after illegally crossing the border are returned to Mexico after a medical screening and criminal background investigation.

