Billionaire Mark Cuban, a member of the federal economic recovery team, said he doesn’t expect the Trump administration to support his recommendation that Americans be sent regular stimulus checks to help the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“They haven’t responded to it, so I guess not,” Cuban said in an interview Wednesday with Bloomberg Television. He added that the administration launched a program for small businesses offering guidelines on safely reopening.

“Everything else they’ve kind of done it the way they want to do it,” said Cuban, 61, who owns the Dallas Mavericks basketball team.

Cuban, among dozens of members of Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups, said the government needs to prioritize propping up consumer demand to save small businesses. Cuban has a net worth of $4.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

