Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sparred with Sean Hannity on Fox News Wednesday evening, with Cuban concluding that President Donald Trump needs to stop pulling out “the victim card.”

Cuban, who was considering a run for president, said Trump does not act like the leader he should be.

“He can’t be playing the victim all the — you know, Sean, this is what really bothers me about the president. He’s the most powerful man in the world and he always plays the victim card,” Cuban said. “‘The Dems are out to get me, the media is out to get me.’ You’ve got to be the leader, you’ve got to be the strongest man in the game and he just hasn’t shown that strength.”

Hannity interjected by pointing out that the Justice Department “spied” on Trump, his campaign, and his transition team.

“Who cares?” replied Cuban, who has built a $4.3 billion fortune through countless business ventures. “He’s the most powerful man in the world. Be powerful, be a leader, set an example.

“He’s supposed to be the world’s best counterpuncher, he hasn’t been able to knock anybody out, he just plays the victim.

“Look, I love the way you stand up, all these people that call him out, that’s a great thing, Sean, but the man has got to be a leader, and he hasn’t shown that yet.”

Earlier in the interview, Hannity showed Cuban, a supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden, a montage of the presumed Democratic Party presidential nominee making missteps on the campaign trail and asked, “that doesn’t scare you?”

“Both sides scare me, I’m not gonna lie, Sean,” Cuban said. “Joe Biden scares me in some areas, and President Trump scares me in more areas right now.

“I think that Donald doesn’t put the best people in place any longer. He did at the beginning and I was proud of him at the beginning, but now he just wants people who are loyal to him. That’s a problem, and it’s created more problems in this pandemic.”

