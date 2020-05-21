https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/facebook-zuckerberg-remote-staffers/2020/05/21/id/968423

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg predicted that the company could have 50% of its employees working remotely by 2030.

Zuckerberg’s comments came as the coronavirus pandemic has forced many companies to adopt remote working strategies.

“My prediction is that in 5-10 years we could have 50% working remote, Zuckerberg told Axios. That’s not a target, just a prediction based on the demand we’ve seen so far.

“The first steps will be aggressively opening up remote hiring around the whole U.S. and Canada, especially for experienced engineers, as well as letting some employees request to become permanent remote workers.”

NBC News reported that Zuckerberg said the social media giant will start allowing many of its 50,000 employees and new recruits to work from home on a permanent basis.

“We are going to be the most forward-leaning company on remote work at our scale, with a thoughtful and responsible plan for how to do this,” Zuckerberg said. “We’re going to do it in a measured way over time.”

