https://www.dailywire.com/news/mccain-wrecks-cuomo-brothers-yucking-it-up-on-cnn-my-friends-are-out-of-work-and-lost-parents-at-nyc-nursing-homes-this-is-hilarious-guys

On Wednesday evening, CNN news host Chris Cuomo once again brought his brother Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo onto “Cuomo Prime Time,” where the two brothers joked about the size of the governor’s nose.

Currently, Governor Cuomo is facing immense heat over a deadly policy he only recently reversed that forced nursing home and other long-term care facilities to take in COVID-19-positive patients.

“Instead of asking his brother, [NY Governor Cuomo] why he decided to pack COVID patients into nursing homes, killing untold amounts of people, [Chris Cuomo] pulled out oversized, prop cotton swabs to mock how big his brother’s nose was,” commented media analyst Nicholas Fondacaro.

“This is the state of ‘journalism’ on [CNN],” he added. “Pathetic!”

Instead of asking his brother, @NYGovCuomo why he decided to pack COVID patients into nursing homes, killing untold amounts of people, @ChrisCuomo pulled out oversized, prop cotton swabs to mock how big his brother’s nose was. This is the state of “journalism” on @CNN. Pathetic! pic.twitter.com/undeQMyVeN — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 21, 2020

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain was quick to jump in, noting how ridiculous the segment was considering tens of millions of Americans are out of work over shutdown policies and thousands have died in New York nursing homes, where Cuomo’s fatal order was being implemented.

“I’m not sure I’m going to ever be able to buy a crib or baby clothes for my first child in a store,” wrote McCain, who is pregnant, “Most of my friends are jobless, petrified and dealing [with] depression.”

The co-host added that her friend, Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, “lost both her mother and father in law to covid within a week of each other.”

“This is HILARIOUS guys,” McCain sarcastically wrote.

I’m not sure I’m going to ever be able to buy a crib or baby clothes for my first child in a store, Most of my friends are jobless, petrified and dealing w depression & @JaniceDean lost both her mother and father in law to covid within a week of each other. This is HILARIOUS guys https://t.co/f0A5XcQauk — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 21, 2020

Dean has fiercely criticized Cuomo in recent weeks, following the tragic deaths of her mother-in-law and father-in-law at long-term care facilities adhering to policies approved by the governor.

“Can you imagine how much press the nursing home tragedy here in New York City would be getting if [Governor Cuomo] was a Republican?” the meteorologist and author wrote on Sunday. “It would be on every single channel and newspaper. (And yes, if he was a Republican I’d be just as furious).”

Can you imagine how much press the nursing home tragedy here in New York City would be getting if @NYGovCuomo was a Republican? It would be on every single channel and newspaper. (And yes, if he was a republican I’d be just as furious). — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 17, 2020

Dean directly responded to McCain’s post on Thursday morning, bluntly commenting about the Cuomo brothers: “They’re both a joke.”

They’re both a joke. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 21, 2020

The Cuomo brothers were apparently proud of the segment, both posting about it on their social media platforms on Twitter.

“Which swab was it [NY Governor Cuomo]?” Chris captioned a video clip of the segment.

In response, the governor joked, “It’s well known that I have a tiny, button nose. Please stick to the facts on your show, little brother.”

It’s well known that I have a tiny, button nose. Please stick to the facts on your show, little brother. https://t.co/K0PEF78Vd8 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 21, 2020

Though Cuomo’s nursing home policy has proved deadly, the governor refuses to take any blame. When pressed about the scandal on Sunday, the Democrat said the elderly were going to die from the virus no matter his actions or inactions and said no one should be prosecuted for the seemingly avoidable deaths.

“What is justice? Who can we prosecute for those deaths? Nobody,” Cuomo responded to a reporter, as noted by The Daily Wire. “Nobody. Mother nature. God. Where did this virus come from? People are going to die by this virus. That is the truth. Best hospital system on the globe, I believe we have. Best doctors, best nurses who have responded like heroes, every medication, ventilators, the health system wants for nothing. We worked it out so we always had available beds. Nobody was deprived of a bed or medical coverage in any way.”

Related: Fox News Meteorologist Unloads On Cuomo Following Mother And Father-In-Law Deaths At Nursing Homes

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

