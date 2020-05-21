https://www.theblaze.com/news/michigan-ag-calls-trump-a-petulant-child-says-hes-no-longer-welcome-in-state-after-not-wearing-a-mask

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) on Thursday called President Donald Trump “a petulant child” and said that as far as her office concerned, he is no longer welcome in the state after the president was seen touring a Ford production plant while not wearing a mask.

What are the details?

President Trump visited a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, and sent the mainstream media into a flurry over the fact that he did not wear a facial covering in accordance with the state’s strict social distancing laws amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Following his trip, Nessel rushed to be on liberal network CNN for the second time that day, where she was egged on to deliver a tirade against the commander in chief for daring to skirt Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) rules.

Host Wolf Blitzer noted that Nessel had vowed prior to President Trump’s visit that if he did not wear a mask while touring facilities, he “would be asked not to return to any undisclosed facilities” in the state. Wolf asked the attorney general, “Is the president no longer welcome in Michigan?”

The Democrat replied, “Well, I will say, speaking on behalf of my department and my office—that’s right! That’s exactly right. I mean, today’s events were extremely disappointing and yet, totally predictable.” Nessel added, “The president is like a petulant child, who refuses to follow the rules.”

The attorney general also would not rule out bringing legal action against Ford for allowing the President of the United States to go without wearing a facial covering in their factory. Nessel has previously threatened other companies with lawsuits over such violations.

Anything else?

This is not the first time Nessel has thrown around insults to people who dared skirt her state’s controversial dictates.

Last week, the attorney general lambasted 77-year-old barber Karl Manke — who reopened his shop in violation of Michigan’s shutdown order — saying that the elderly man is “not a patriot,” and that he is “selfish.”

