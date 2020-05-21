http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6wWBVBw3ilE/

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) on Thursday lashed out at President Donald Trump for not publicly wearing a face mask during his visit to a Ford manufacturing plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, comparing him to a “petulant child, who refuses to follow the rules.”

@realDonaldTrump‘s actions in Michigan today were extremely disappointing, and yet totally predictable. Even though you have a president who doesn’t care about you, you have a governor and attorney general who do. Watch my response on @CNN below. ⬇️pic.twitter.com/OQfJSc5S7T — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) May 21, 2020

A partial transcript is as follows:

WOLF BLITZER: This morning, right here on CNN, you said that if President Trump doesn’t wear a mask, he’ll be asked not to return to any unclosed facilities in your state. Is the president no longer welcome in Michigan? DANA NESSEL: I will say speaking on behalf of my department and my office, that’s right. That’s exactly right. Today’s events were extremely disappointing, and yet totally predictable. I will say that, understanding of course that his own doctor, Dr. Fauci, recommends the wearing of masks in public and closed spaces. The CDC makes that recommendation and in Michigan, that is the law, and a court just upheld that hours ago. And even in Ford, it’s there own policy. The president is like a petulant child, who refuses to follow the rule, and I have to say, this is no joke.

