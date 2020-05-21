https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/499073-michigan-ag-trump-is-a-petulant-child-who-refuses-to-follow-the-rules

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) said President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump taps Brooke Rollins as acting domestic policy chief Trump takes pandemic fight to Michigan Trump to celebrate Memorial Day at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry MORE‘s decision not to wear a mask at a Ford plant in her state Thursday shows he is a “petulant child who refuses to follow the rules.”

“The president is a petulant child who refuses to follow the rules, and I have to say, this is no joke,” Nessel said during an on-air appearance on CNN on Thursday.

ICYMI: Michigan AG @DanaNessel joined @CNN to talk about President Trump’s visit to Michigan and the importance of taking safety precautions, like wearing a mask in public spaces. pic.twitter.com/rgimLfYjCY — Democratic AGs (@DemocraticAGs) May 21, 2020

Trump has yet to wear a mask on camera, even as public health officials in his task force encourage Americans to do so when physical distancing is not possible.

Nessel joined other Democrats in criticizing Trump for what they consider failing to set an example. Vice President Pence was criticized earlier this month for not wearing a mask inside the Mayo Clinic campus in Minnesota.

Before his visit, Nessel urged Trump to wear a face covering, saying it’s required of Michigan residents by order of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

“He is portraying the worst possible message to those who can’t afford to be on the receiving end,” Nessel said. “It’s very, very concerning.”

“I think the message he’s sending is the same message he sent when he took office in 2017, which is, ‘I don’t care about you, I don’t care about your health, I don’t care about your welfare, I don’t care about anyone but myself,'” she added.

