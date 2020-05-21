https://www.dailywire.com/news/michigan-democrat-attorney-general-warns-trump-wear-a-mask-or-youll-be-barred-from-closed-facilities-here

On Thursday, Michigan’s attorney general threatened President Trump that he will be told not to visit any enclosed facility in Michigan in the future if he didn’t wear a face mask when visiting a Ford Motor plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, Thursday afternoon.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who like Governor Gretchen Whitmer is a Democrat, told CNN, “Honestly, if he fails to wear a mask, he’s going to be asked not to return to any enclosed facility inside our state,” The Daily Mail reported.

In late April, Whitmer issued an executive order stating, “Any individual able to medically tolerate a face covering must wear a covering over his or her nose and mouth—such as a homemade mask, scarf, bandana, or handkerchief—when in any enclosed public space … all businesses and operations whose workers perform in-person work must, at a minimum, provide non-medical grade face coverings to their workers.”

“Ford has a policy that all visitors must wear personal protective equipment and originally indicated Trump would wear one. But the company later backed down and said the White House has its own protective procedures and will make its own determinations about whether masks will be worn,” The Daily Mail noted.

Nessel continued, “’I know that Ford has asked him to do the same thing, but if we know that he’s coming to our state, and we know he’s not going to follow the law, I think we’re going to have to take action against any company or any facility that allows him inside those facilities and puts our workers at risk. We simply can’t afford it here in our state … We are just asking that President Trump comply with the law in our state, just as we would make the same request of anyone else in those plants … We’re asking if President Trump doesn’t care about his own health, doesn’t care about the health and the safety of people who work in those facilities, at least care about the economic situation of, you know, costing these facilities so much money by having to close down and disinfect the plant after he leaves.”

Nessel also wrote an open letter to Trump Wednesday in which she stated:

In light of the current global health crisis, Governor Whitmer has issued Executive Orders designed to safeguard the sustained viability of our businesses and protect the health and safety of our workers. Executive Order 2020-91 requires that manufacturing facilities “suspend all non- essential in-person visits, including tours.” (Section 4) It also requires facilities to conduct a daily screening protocol for employees and “any other individuals entering the facility” (Section 4), and that everyone on the worksite be “kept at least six feet from one another to the maximum extent possible.” (Section 1) Moreover, Executive Order 2020-92 requires that any individual able to medically tolerate a facial covering wear one when in any enclosed public space. (Section 15) We know that Ford Motor Company takes the legal requirements of the Governor’s Executive Orders very seriously. In fact, a spokesperson for Ford has confirmed that the company shared its safety protocols with the White House in advance of your trip. While my Department will not act to prevent you from touring Ford’s plant, I ask that while you are on tour you respect the great efforts of the men and women at Ford – and across this State – by wearing a facial covering. It is not just the policy of Ford, by virtue of the Governor’s Executive Orders. It is currently the law of this State.

