(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Tyrannical Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that banned regular Michiganders from traveling between residences in the state. Whitmer banned travel to summer homes.

Whitmer extended the ban on traveling to summer homes thru April 30th. The ban was lifted but Governor Whitmer begged Michiganders not to travel up north.

Joe Biden is looking at Gretchen Whitmer as his possible running mate!

Evidently the rules do not apply to the elites like Gretchen Whitmer or her family.

