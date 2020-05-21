https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/migrants-riot-4th-consecutive-night-paris/

(SUMMIT NEWS) Migrants angry over the death of a teen motorcyclist rioted for a fourth consecutive night in Paris.

The disorder started after 18-year-old Sabri Choubi was killed after ramming into a pole while not wearing a helmet on the northern outskirts of Paris on Saturday evening.

Despite little evidence of police involvement in the accident, migrants in the Paris suburb of Argenteuil blamed them anyway and have engaged in violent unrest on every night since.

