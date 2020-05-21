https://thehill.com/policy/finance/498955-mnuchin-says-congress-must-act-to-make-key-ppp-change

Treasury Secretary Steven MnuchinSteven Terner MnuchinOn The Money: GOP senators heed Fed chair’s call for more relief | Rollout of new anti-redlining laws spark confusion in banking industry | Nearly half of American households have lost employment income during pandemic Rollout of new anti-redlining rules sparks confusion in banking industry OVERNIGHT ENERGY: New documents show EPA rolled back mileage standards despite staff, WH concerns | Land management bureau grants 75 royalty rate cuts for oil and gas | EPA employees allege leadership interference with science in watchdog survey MORE in an interview with The Hill on Thursday said Congress will have to act to make changes to the Paycheck Protection Program, such as extending the amount of time that small businesses have to use funds intended to help them survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Mnuchin said he can’t extend the time period for spending money, as some businesses have called for, on his own. The period is now limited to eight weeks.

“The eight weeks I wish I could do administratively. If I could we would already do it,” Mnuchin said in an interview with The Hill’s Editor in Chief Bob Cusack Robert (Bob) CusackOn The Money: GOP senators heed Fed chair’s call for more relief | Rollout of new anti-redlining laws spark confusion in banking industry | Nearly half of American households have lost employment income during pandemic OVERNIGHT ENERGY: New documents show EPA rolled back mileage standards despite staff, WH concerns | Land management bureau grants 75 royalty rate cuts for oil and gas | EPA employees allege leadership interference with science in watchdog survey Hillicon Valley: Trump threatens Michigan, Nevada over mail-in voting | Officials call for broadband expansion during pandemic | Democrats call for investigation into Uber-Grubhub deal MORE at Thursday’s Advancing America’s Economy event.

“That’s something we definitely want to fix. It doesn’t cost us any more money and there is bipartisan support,” he said.

While the National Restaurant Association pushed for the period to be extended to 24 weeks, Mnuchin said that there was bipartisan support for expanding the timeline to 10-12 weeks.

He also pushed back on making dramatic changes that would allow more of the loans to go toward overhead.

“It’s called the Paycheck Protection Program, it’s not called the overhead protection program,” he said.

Under the program, 75 percent of the loan must be used for payroll. The rest of the loan can go toward paying a business’s mortgage, rent and utilities, a proportion Mnuchin said was appropriate.

The program, he said, still has $100 billion in funding left, reducing the urgency of topping off its funding.

Mnuchin said his last conversation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiThe Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga says supporting small business single most important thing we should do now; Teva’s Brendan O’Grady says U.S. should stockpile strategic reserve in drugs like Strategic Oil Reserve 15 things to know today about coronavirus Pelosi blasts Senate GOP subpoenas MORE (D-Calif.), last week, focused more on implementing the existing legislation than on a new coronavirus relief bill.

The interview took place as part of The Hill’s Advancing America’s Economy virtual summit, sponsored by Wells Fargo and Siemens.

