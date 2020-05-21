https://www.dailywire.com/news/muellers-no-2-headlines-fundraiser-for-joe-biden

Andrew Weismann, lead prosecutor for ex-special counsel Robert Mueller, is headlining a fundraising event for former Vice President Joe Biden.

On June 2, Weismann will sit down with former New Jersey Attorney General Anne Milgram for a virtual “fireside chat” and fundraiser for Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee. Weismann was effectively Mueller’s right hand throughout the ex-special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and alleged collusion with the Trump campaign.

Andrew Weissmann, former lead prosecutor on Mueller’s special counsel team, is headlining a June 2nd virtual fundraiser for Biden. pic.twitter.com/3lq7ld5m0u — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) May 21, 2020

President Trump and critics of the Russian collusion conspiracy were vocal critics of Weismann and others on Mueller’s team throughout the special counsel investigation. Trump characterized Mueller’s team of prosecutors as agenda-driven Democratic agents who were willing to bend or discard the truth in order to get at Trump.

President Trump’s campaign is already preparing to use the Weismann event in campaign attack ads against Biden and the Democratic Party, as well as to bolster Trump’s claim that he has been a target of unfair investigations since he took office.

Trump campaign digital director Gary Coby confirmed as much in response to Axios’ Jonathan Swan.

“It’s no surprise that a guy who tried to take down the President through the sham impeachment would also help Joe Biden’s campaign,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told the Washington Examiner. “It doesn’t get any swampier than this: trying to stage a partisan coup against the President and then raising money for his political opponent.”

In October 2017, The New York Times profiled Weismann, calling him Mueller’s “legal pit bull.”

“If Mr. Mueller is the stern-eyed public face of the investigation, Mr. Weissmann, 59, is its pounding heart, a bookish, legal pit bull with two Ivy League degrees, a weakness for gin martinis and classical music and a list of past enemies that includes professional killers and white-collar criminals,” the Times reported.

Weismann had a history of political engagements that aroused suspicions from many of the president’s defenders and from skeptics of Mueller’s investigation. On election night in 2016, Weismann attended then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s election night party.

Weismann led the team of prosecutors arguing the case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Manafort was eventually convicted on eight counts of financial fraud.

In December 2018, Trump criticized Weismann directly over Twitter and suggested that the prosecutor’s biases were corrupting the special counsel investigation.

“Will Robert Mueller’s big time conflicts of interest be listed at the top of his Republicans only Report. Will Andrew Weissman’s horrible and vicious prosecutorial past be listed in the Report. He wrongly destroyed people’s lives, took down great companies, only to be overturned, 9-0, in the United States Supreme Court. Doing same thing to people now. Will all of the substantial & many contributions made by the 17 Angry Democrats to the Campaign of Crooked Hillary be listed in top of Report,” Trump wrote.

