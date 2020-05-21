https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/muellers-pit-bull-andrew-weissmann-headlining-virtual-fundraiser-joe-biden/

Andrew Weissmann

Mueller’s “pit bull” Andrew Weissmann is headlining a virtual fundraiser for 2020 presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden on June 2nd.

Andrew Weissmann, former lead prosecutor on Mueller’s special counsel team, is headlining a June 2nd virtual fundraiser for Biden. pic.twitter.com/3lq7ld5m0u — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) May 21, 2020

Weissmann is a partisan political hack who previously admitted the special counsel’s team “tried to get rid of” President Trump by laying a perjury trap.

Many believe devil Weissmann was in charge of the entire special counsel operation and Robert Mueller was just the figurehead.

Weissmann is an anti-Trump activist who hired nearly 2 dozen angry Democrat lawyers to torment and hunt down Trump and his associates.

“President Trump should pardon most everyone caught up in the Mueller witchhunt,” Judicial Watch boss Tom Fitton said in reaction to Weissmann’s fundraising campaign.

Breaking: Mueller’s top deputy hosting fundraiser for Biden. Anti-@realDonaldTrump activism confirmed. President Trump should pardon most everyone caught up in the Mueller witchhunt. #Obamagate. https://t.co/XphDlr77ac https://t.co/qvu0CSWc8g — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 21, 2020

Recall, Weissmann attended Hillary Clinton’s “funeral” (election night party) at the Javits Center in New York City and praised Sally Yates for refusing to uphold President Trump’s travel ban.

