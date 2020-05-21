https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-mel-gibson-trailer-triggers-blowback-defense-gibson-clarifies-for-the-record

The trailer of a new film starring Mel Gibson has sparked debate online, including accusations of Hollywood racism, exploitation and insensitivity, as well as expressions of support from the people who are supposed to be offended. After his initial post, Gibson offered a clarification “for the record.”

The film, “Force of Nature,” directed by Michael Polish and co-starring Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch and set to release digitally on 30 June, tells the story of a gang of thieves who “plan a heist during a hurricane and encounter trouble when a cop tries to force everyone in the building to evacuate.”

The film takes place in Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria in September 2017, a category 5 hurricane that wreaked some $90 billion in damages, resulted in nearly 3,000 fatalities, and famously sparked an international political feud between the Trump administration and Puerto Rican officials, with both sides accusing each other of politicizing the tragedy and promoting waste and fraud.

Inevitably drawing parallels from that devastating natural disaster, the plot of the film centers around a category 5 hurricane slamming the island while Gibson, who plays the lead cop character “Ray,” and his daughter (Bosworth), battle the thieves, who are headed up by corrupt cop Cardillo (Hirsch).

In a follow-up post to his initial post of the trailer, Gibson notes, “For the record: this is not a Hurricane Maria film. The setting is Puerto Rico, the rest is fictional.”

But while the film looks like your typical boiler plat action movie, it immediately generated a whole lot of buzz — though not exactly the kind the filmmakers were likely hoping for.

As Digital Spy and other outlets, including Independent and Twitchy, have highlighted, Gibson’s new movie has inspired a ton of backlash from folks accusing the filmmakers of callously attempting to profit off of others’ pain — and casting the “gringos” as the good guys and the “ricans” as the villains.

Below are a few examples of the blowback followed by some others, including self-identified Puerto Ricans, reminding people it’s just a movie and no one’s seen the full film yet (posts below; warning: language). First, some of the incensed responses:

“It’s outright disrespectful to the people who went through the traumatic experience that was Hurricane Maria, for Mel Gibson and any Hollywood company to come to Puerto Rico and make a movie where the islanders are the bad guys, and he and the white people are the good guys.”

“So I just saw that Mel Gibson is trending and why… Dude, if you’re going to do a movie about PR being hit by Cat 5 hurricane, could actually make it something meaningful, revolving around Boricuas that had to suffer through that kind of disaster, and not whatever this s*** is?”

“Approximately 4,645 people died because of this hurricane. Approximately, because it was bad enough we don’t even have exact numbers. People buried their dead in their backyards. People were without food, water, homes, electricity, for MONTHS. This is not an okay movie to make.”

“lmao 3,000 Puerto Ricans died after Hurricane Maria but sure let’s make a D-list movie set during the storm where the gringos are the good guys and the bad drug guys are the islanders, truly f*** offffffff

“Painful to see how tax breaks luring Hollywood films (and jobs) to Puerto Rico can produce films that disappear our very reality.”

And some examples of people coming to the film’s defense:

“As a Puerto Rican, I can tell you it is. The movie is not mocking or disrespecting in any way the victims or what we endured. It’s just a movie.

“It is in no way disrespectful to the people of Puerto Rico. Puerto Ricans have gone through hurricanes on almost a yearly basis and recovered every time. And the bad guy is played by David Zayas a Puerto Rican actor who has played villains in his career. So get over it.”

“He’s an islander in the movie, correct? The cops in the movie are islanders as well, correct? have you seen the movie in entirety? Since when do we do full movie reviews based on trailers?”

have you seen the movie in entirety? Since when do we do full movie reviews based on trailers?” “I missed the part where this movie was a documentary? I thought it was supposed to be fiction for entertainment purposes? Sit back, relax and eat some popcorn.”

“So do you get a super awesome uniform when you join the Social Justice Warriors? Is there a boot camp? Do you get medals for belonging to different oppressed groups? Can you switch genders or are you stuck with the one you chose at sign up? So many questions…”

