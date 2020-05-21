https://www.dailywire.com/news/obama-white-house-instructed-susan-rice-to-write-her-memo-about-the-oval-office-meeting-on-flynn-report-says

Former national security adviser Susan Rice was allegedly instructed by the Obama White House to write her controversial memo about the Oval Office meeting that she had with numerous top Obama officials, including President Obama himself, about then-incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Rice wrote the memo on January 20, 2017, which was President Donald Trump’s first day in office, about the meeting that she had in the Oval Office two weeks prior.

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner reported Wednesday that Rice’s team confirmed to Fox News that “she was directed by White House Counsel to write the Jan 20, 2017 memorandum documenting an Oval Office meeting in which President Obama [and] National Security officials discussed Michael Flynn.”

“The meeting took place on January 5, 2017, and involved Rice, Obama, and Vice President Biden, the administration’s top political hierarchy on national-security matters, along with Obama’s top law-enforcement and counterintelligence officials, deputy attorney general Sally Yates (soon formally to take the acting AG role she was already performing), and FBI director James Comey,” former U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy wrote Wednesday. “Prior redactions had already demonstrated that the meeting’s central purpose was to discuss the rationale for withholding intelligence about Russia from the incoming Trump national-security team.”

Rice’s declassified “TOP SECRET” memo from January 20, 2017, stated:

On January 5, following a briefing by IC leadership on Russian hacking during the 2016 Presidential election, President Obama had a brief follow-on conversation with FBI Director Jim Comey and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in the Oval Office. Vice President Biden and I were also present. President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities “by the book”. The President stressed that he is not asking about, initiating or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective. He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would by the book. From a national security perspective, however, President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia. Director Comey affirmed that he is proceeding “by the book” as it relates to law enforcement. From a national security perspective, Comey said he does have some concerns that incoming NSA Flynn is speaking frequently with Russian Ambassador Kislyak. Comey said that could be an issue as it relates to sharing sensitive information. President Obama asked if Comey was saying that the NSC should not pass sensitive information related to Russia to Flynn. Comey replied ”potentially.” He added that he has no indication thus far that Flynn has passed classified information to Kislyak, but he noted that “the level of communication is unusual.” The President asked Comey to inform him if anything changes in the next few weeks that should affect how we share classified information with the incoming team. Comey said he would.

Attorney General William Barr debunked the notion that there was anything wrong with the communication Flynn had with the Russian ambassador.

“That call, there was nothing wrong with it whatever,” Barr said. “In fact, it was laudable. He– and it was nothing inconsistent with the Obama administration’s policies. And it was in U.S. interests. He was saying to the Russians, you know, ‘Don’t escalate.’ And they asked him if he remembered saying that, and he said he didn’t remember that.”

McCarthy later noted how, as more and more information becomes declassified, Rice has continued to change her story, writing: “Rice has gone from claiming to have had no knowledge of Obama administration monitoring of Flynn and other Trump associates, to claiming no knowledge of any unmaskings of Trump associates, to admitting she was complicit in the unmaskings, to — now — a call for the recorded conversation between retired general Michael Flynn and Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak to be released because it would purportedly show that the Obama administration had good reason to be concerned about Flynn (y’know, the guy she said she had no idea they were investigating).”

