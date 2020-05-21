https://www.dailywire.com/news/ok-karen-msnbcs-mika-brzezinski-mocked-by-trump-campaign-over-on-air-trump-rant

MSNBC opinion host Mika Brzezinski was mocked on Wednesday after launching into a live on-air rant over President Donald Trump’s tweets aimed at her husband, co-opinion host Joe Scarborough.

“Aside from the fact that most believe that this president has botched this crisis from the get-go, and this will be known in history, worldwide, as a human catastrophe he could have prevented and he’s trying to deflect at all times,” Brzezinski claimed without evidence. “Willie and Mike, he’s tweeting again all sorts of crazy things, once again tweeting conspiracy theories about Joe, falsely accusing him of murder, talking about the death of a young staffer in his congressional office years ago, and calling him dangerous to walk the streets.”

“I’ll just say, I take a point of personal privilege here,” Brzezinski continued. “That’s sick. Donald, you are a sick person. You are a sick person. To put this family through this, to put her husband through this, to do this just because you’re mad at Joe, because Joe got you again today because he speaks the truth and speaks plainly about your lack of interest and empathy in others and your lack of ability to handle this massive human catastrophe, the fact that you have made it worse and that you make it worse every day and that you won’t even wear a mask to protect people from your germs.”

Brzezinski was referencing recent tweets by Trump citing a “cold case” he suggested involved Scarborough. “When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida,” Trump tweeted last week. “Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job!” Trump’s “cold case” claim is a reference to a member of then-Congressman Scarborough’s staff being found dead at his Florida office in July 2001 from what authorities determined to be head trauma suffered when the staffer lost consciousness on account of a blood clot. Scarborough was in D.C. at the time and no foul play was suspected.

“But the germs you’re spreading on Twitter — first of all, Twitter, you shouldn’t be allowing this and you should be taking these tweets down and you should be ashamed of yourself,” Brzezinski concluded. “You’ll be hearing from me on this, because this is BS. But Donald, you are a sick person. You’re really a cruel, sick, disgusting person. And you can keep tweeting about Joe, but you’re just hurting other people, and of course, you’re hurting yourself.”

WATCH:

MSNBC’s @morningmika, aka Karen, calls President Trump a “sick person” and goes off on Twitter for not taking his Tweets down. “You’ll be hearing from me” pic.twitter.com/7RaqNgUIPf — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 20, 2020

Brzezinski was not finished, carrying her complaints onto to Twitter, specifically decrying the fact that Trump is allowed free speech on the platform. Brzezinski tweeted the following three tweets:

“.@jackAt what point is @Twitter a part of this? TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree”

.@twitter need to know why trump is not banned?

I will be reaching out to head of twitter about their policies being violated every day by President Tump. Hope my call is taken. Please retweet if you agree

Brzezinski’s on-air meltdown prompted mockery from Trump’s camp, including Donald Trump Jr., who mocked Brzezinski on Twitter, writing, “I WANT TO SPEAK TO THE MANAGER!!!! OK Karen”

I WANT TO SPEAK TO THE MANAGER!!!! OK Karen https://t.co/HrMza7SGE4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 20, 2020

Another member of the Trump campaign quipped: “Who is the manager at Twitter!?? Mika would like to speak with you!”

Who is the manager at Twitter!?? Mika would like to speak with you! https://t.co/89DGwdk353 — Text TRUMP to 88022 (@GaryCoby) May 20, 2020

Australian political commentator Rita Panahi tweeted a GIF at Brzezinski.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

