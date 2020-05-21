https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/operation-haircut-defense-fund-gofundme-set-help-single-mothers-fined-1000-cutting-hair-michigan-orders-gov-gretchen-whitmer/

HUNDREDS of people turned out Wednesday at Operation Haircut on the State Capitol lawn in Lansing, Michigan to protest the draconian rule of Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

As we reported earlier several hairdressers and barbers held a rally today in support barber Karl Menke.

Texas salon owner Shelley Luther traveled to Michigan for the protest!

Michigan police issued $1,000 fines to five single mothers who cut hair at #OperationHaircut.

The Michigan State Police cited the hairdressers for “disorderly conduct” for cutting hair in public.

Individuals that are cutting hair are actually being cited for Disorderly Conduct. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) May 20, 2020

Here’s video of one of the hairdressers being fined by police.

The Michigan Conservative Coalition set up a fundraiser to assist these women.

The GoFundMe page is here.

Operation Haircut Defense Fund — GoFundMe set up to Help Single Mothers Fined $1,000 each for cutting hair in Michigan under orders of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — https://t.co/tjbmhnc36x — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) May 21, 2020

