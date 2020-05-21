https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/pelosi-vote-mail-democratic-voting-person-photo-video/

It is obvious the Democrats are using the Coronavirus as an excuse to push for mail-in ballots rather than in-person voting in an effort to steal the 2020 election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has repeatedly tried to sneak in federal ballot harvesting laws into several of the Coronavirus stimulus bills.

Pelosi is now trying to shove a $3.6 billion ‘vote-by-mail’ proposal into the latest Coronavirus stimulus bill.

“First of all, we’re now calling it ‘Voting at Home’ because that’s really what it’s all about, enabling people to vote at home,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell. “And in the legislation we have additional funds, $3.6 billion, which is what is necessary for us to conduct an election.”

TRENDING: AIN’T GONNA HAPPEN: Alan Dershowitz Says Americans Can be Forced to Take Coronavirus Vaccine (VIDEO)

Pelosi said that voting by mail, with no chain of custody, is “more democratic” than voting in person with photo ID.

This isn’t about keeping people ‘safe’ during a pandemic. This is about stealing the 2020 election with voter fraud.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

The state of Michigan announced it is mailing absentee ballot applications to all 7.7 million registered voters.

President Trump threatened to withhold funding to Michigan if they “want to go down this Voter Fraud path!”

Michigan sends absentee ballot applications to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

