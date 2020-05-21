https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/AhmaudArbery-shooting-WilliamBryan-georgia/2020/05/21/id/968467

The man who filmed the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery was charged with murder.

William Bryan was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and charged with felony murder and attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Bryan filmed Arbery being shot and killed while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia in February. Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael were also charged with murder in early May for their involvement with the death.

Video from the shooting leaked online in April and went viral, but no arrests were immediately made. Bryan’s arrest came after a lawyer for Arbery’s family demanded justice on Monday.

