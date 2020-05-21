http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Q5h7gdEovCU/

America’s largest pro-life youth organization’s virtual graduation event was disrupted Wednesday by a “Zoom bomb,” in which a hacker replaced the broadcast with graphic gay porn and Nazi imagery.

Students for Life of America’s (SFLA) virtual graduation event featured Liz Wheeler, host of OANN’s Tipping Point.

SFLA President Kristan Hawkins invited the pro-life students to wear their caps and gowns with a pro-life grad cord for the virtual ceremony as the coronavirus crisis continues to halt in-person events.

“During the graduation events, hackers stole another memory from students and seized control of the broadcast, sending pornographic images, which were graphic, upsetting, and used Nazi imagery and other offensive displays,” said Hawkins in a statement. “We regained control of the programming, and the FBI and police will be contacted, but what is most tragic is that our students were not allowed to enjoy this moment in peace.”

This is what pro-abortion advocates do. They refuse to debate. They refuse to recognize the dignity of life. Satan attacks that which threatens him the most. You know what threatens Satan? Courageous young people standing up for LIFE, being a voice for the most vulnerable. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 21, 2020

Hawkins and Wheeler later discussed on Facebook the Zoom attack that interrupted the graduation ceremony for over 100 high school and college seniors.

“Try not to make that the defining memory of this evening, try to remember why you were there,” Wheeler told the students. “Let this horrifying moment be a reminder to you about how powerful the work you are doing every day is.”

Loved speaking to the pro-life gen grads tonight alongside @michaeljknowles, @Liz_Wheeler, and @davidbereit. Thanks guys! I have no doubt that this generation will abolish abortion. #ProLifeGrad — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) May 21, 2020

Hawkins observed the Zoom bomb incident is a dark life lesson for members of the Pro-Life Generation who will have to defend life in many settings.

“At a graduation celebration where we were discussing the challenges we face in this moment, these hackers proved the point that the Pro-Life Generation has to be resilient and ready to face obstacles, including the real ugliness and disregard for women that abortion advocates like this have,” she said.

Despite the upsetting incident, Hawkins added the students her organization has worked with are ready to handle adversity.

“Interrupting a graduation event designed to replace a lost milestone for seniors is a pathetic way to spend your time,” she said. “But this won’t deter our students, who are ready to go out into the world and abolish abortion.”

Breitbart News reported on May 12 that Oklahoma City University’s virtual graduation ceremony was Zoom bombed as well by a hacker who took over the broadcast with an image of a swastika and a racial slur.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

