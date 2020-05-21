https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/approval-rating/2020/05/21/id/968291

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump is in the double digits as the general election gets closer, according to a new poll.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows that Biden’s edge over Trump has jumped to 11 points. Quinnipiac’s April poll had Biden at an 8-point advantage.

Poll results for the head-to-head matchup show:

50% of surveyed voters say they would vote for Biden for president.

39% of voters polled say they would keep Trump in office.

88% of Democrat voters say they would back Biden.

87% of Republican voters say they would vote for Trump.

47% of Independent voters say they would choose Biden with 36% supporting Trump.

“What does the 11-point Biden lead tell us? At best for Team Trump, it says voter confidence in President Trump is shaky. At worst for them, as coronavirus cases rise, Trump’s judgment is questioned — and November looms,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said.

Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 42%, which is a slight decrease from April. The approval rating on his coronavirus response efforts slipped five points from last month. Fifty-five percent of voters say Biden would do a better job leading the coronavirus response than Trump.

Trump has more support from male voters by 7 points, but Biden is heavily preferred by women voters, according to the poll. Biden has a 28-point lead over Trump with women voters, including an 11-point lead among white women voters.

The Quinnipiac University Poll surveyed 1,323 registered voters between May 14-18. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

