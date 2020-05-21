https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/republicans-just-ousted-democrats-virginia-city-voted-obama-twice/

Democrats took full control of Virginia less than a year ago, but their hold on the state isn’t lasting.

They angered millions of people with their attempts at gun control a few months ago, and they are now pushing strict shutdown policies.

As a result, Republicans just scored a massive victory in a Virginia city that voted for Obama twice.

The Daily Caller reports:

TRENDING: AIN’T GONNA HAPPEN: Alan Dershowitz Says Americans Can be Forced to Take Coronavirus Vaccine (VIDEO)

Virginia City That Voted Obama Twice Just Threw Democrats Out Of Office Three Democratic members of the Staunton, Virginia, city council were ousted by Republicans on Tuesday despite receiving more votes than they did four years ago. Republican candidates Mark Robertson, Amy Darby, and Steve Claffey all joined incumbent Andrea Oakes in a four-seat GOP sweep, WHSV reported. The three incoming council members replaced Democratic incumbents Erik Curren, Ophie Kier, and James Harrington all almost doubled their vote totals from 2016, yet still lost. Local outlet Augusta Free Press reporter Chris Graham called the results “stunning almost beyond words.” “Democrats got their voters out better than they have in a May cycle in years,” Graham wrote. “Republicans got turnout more akin to, not quite a presidential year, but approaching gubernatorial.” Graham cited gun control legislation in the state as well as COVID-19 lockdowns as key turnout drivers for Republicans in the city.

Is this a sign of what’s coming in November?

Here’s more from the Augusta Free Press:

Shocker! Conservative slate sweeps to victory, control of Staunton City Council Staunton, a usually reliable Democratic stronghold in the conservative Shenandoah Valley, went surprisingly Republican in Tuesday’s City Council elections. The slate of Andrea Oakes, Mark Robertson, Amy Darby and Steve Claffey took the four seats up for grabs in the 2020 local election, giving the Queen City a conservative majority for the first time in recent memory.

Amazing.

I HAVE HUGE NEWS! Staunton, Virginia, a city that voted twice for President Obama, just flipped 3 incumbent city council seats from 🔵🔜🔴. These are monumental, earth-shattering Republican wins. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 21, 2020

Could Virginia flip red in November?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

