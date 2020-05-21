https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/RNC-Charlotte-convention-Ronna-McDaniel/2020/05/21/id/968286

While GOP leaders are sending out invitations for an in-person Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina this summer, some organizers are working on a “plan B” behind the scenes.

With the possibility that the threat of coronavirus won’t go away by August, Republicans and White House officials are working to create a scaled-down convention plan, The New York Times reports.

One contingency plan involves only allowing delegates to attend the event scheduled for Aug. 24-27, according to sources close to planning efforts.

The newspaper reports that President Donald Trump has conceded to the idea of a smaller event and suggested holding it in a hotel ballroom in Florida.

One idea not on the table is a virtual convention.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told reporters on Monday that a virtual convention is not under consideration. She referenced a party rule that essentially mandates an in-person convention.

But she did say the convention’s format and time frame could change, even though invitations have been sent out.

“It’s quite a ways away, and there’s ample time for us to adjust, if necessary,” she said.

North Carolina officials for the governor told The New York Times the event is too far off to make a final decision.

McDaniel said the team has hired a medical expert to help make informed decisions, and they have ongoing discussions with the governor of North Carolina and the mayor of Charlotte.

In an interview with MSNBC on Sunday, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles acknowledged the contract in place with the RNC, but said any decision will be based on keeping her citizens healthy.

“We’ve got vulnerable populations,” Lyles said.

She followed up on her comments on Tuesday tweeting, “My #1 priority is the health and safety of Charlotteans and any decision or adaptions must be made in their interest and based in science and facts.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

