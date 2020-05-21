https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/rogue-new-jersey-gym-sabotaged-sewer-backed-paper-towels-even-though-facility-no-paper-towels-state-shuts-business-video/

On Monday morning the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey reopened in defiance of Governor Phil Murphy’s Coronavirus lockdown order.

Supporters gathered in the parking lot in front of the gym to cheer the gym owner.

Later in the day an attorney for Atilis Gym told Fox 29 that the gym received a summons for ‘disorderly conduct’ from Camden County police.

But the gym remained open — until Thursday morning.

The New Jersey Department of Health shut down Atilis Gym on Thursday. This came after they gym’s sewer backed with paper towels.

The gym’s owner told reporters the gym has no paper towels.

Steve Keeley from FOX 29 reported on the latest developments from outside the gym.

TRENDING: AIN’T GONNA HAPPEN: Alan Dershowitz Says Americans Can be Forced to Take Coronavirus Vaccine (VIDEO)

The New Jersey Health Department shut down the gym on Thursday morning.

This was a sabotage by nefarious actors!

The state wanted to keep the business locked down.

So someone clogged up its sewer!

What awful people!

Via Varney and Co.:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]