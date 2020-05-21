https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/school-guns-shooting-face-masks/2020/05/21/id/968462

A school director in Pennsylvania resigned Wednesday after she threatened on Facebook to shoot anyone who comes near her family without a mask, reports the Daily Item.

Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay apologized for the post, which read: “I find it interesting that the largest group of those protesting in the anti-lockdown protest and refusing to wear masks in public as they see it as a violation of their constitutional rights are those against any form of gun regulation.

“As a conceal carry permitted gun owner, if you refuse to wear a mask and try to come within six feet of my family, I will exercise the same constitutional rights to shoot you.”

Rager-Kay’s husband, Peter Kay, also resigned from his role as Snyder County public defender, citing death threats.

Me and my wife have been “inundated with harassing messages and e-mails from people threatening to come to our home to challenge our commitment to the safety and health of our family — people who were stoked into action by the chairman’s crass political opportunism,” Peter Kay wrote in his resignation letter to county commissioners.

“I am saddened that it has come to this, but I no longer feel safe in the Courthouse, and most unfortunately, my home is now threatened.”

