http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kD5XV3L8rmY/

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” Minority Leader Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) said President Donald Trump is promoting an “already discredited conspiracy” theory with his Obamagate tweets instead of focusing on the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-host Meghan McCain asked, “So Senator, President Trump has been nonstop tweeting about Obamagate, which stems from allegations Obama and senior officials used government power to spy on Trump’s campaign. Can you say with 100% certainty that this did not happen,, and it’s all a big Trump conspiracy theory to distract us?”

Schumer said, “Well, I didn’t say it, 17 intelligence agencies—these are nonpartisan, these are people who have risked their lives for us, CIA, NSA— they said it. This came from the Russians who wanted to divert attention for what they did.

He continued, “For the Senate and President Trump to spend time on this when we have a COVID crisis is just absolutely absurd. We should be focusing on helping people through this crisis, not pursuing already discredited conspiracy theories.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

