http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oHsCSvSxTlw/

ountry star Sheryl Crow and The View co-host and actress Whoopi Goldberg will headline a virtual fundraiser next week with former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden as the campaign steps up its efforts to build a war chest for the presidential election.

The virtual event, scheduled for May 28th, will be moderated by Goldberg alongside Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-HA) as part of a series of virtual campaign events and fundraisers held by the Biden campaign.

Biden’s team have described the event as a “Rock Out on a Night In” with the Democratic nominee, feature musical performances from Sheryl Crow, Rufus Wainwright, David Crosby, and Joe Walsh. Tickets for the event start from $250, although co-chairs must commit to raising or donating $100,000.

Goldberg, who co-hosts of one of America’s most popular left-wing political shows, has repeatedly defended Biden throughout his campaign, including against allegations of repeatedly touching women inappropriately, describing him as just a “hands-on kind of guy” and arguing that women should have told him how they felt at the time.

Last June, Goldberg defended Biden over criticism that he worked with segregationists in the Senate in the 1970s. “Don’t try to make him out a racist,” she said at the time. “You don’t like some of the stuff he has done? Say that, but you can’t call the dude a racist. He sat for eight years with a black guy.”

Crow, meanwhile, is also a committed leftist activist. Last April, she pleaded with First Lady Melania Trump to stop her husband’s supposed incitement of “violence,” arguing that it is “tearing us apart.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

