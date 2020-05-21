https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/stocks-slide-wall-street-rally-pauses/

(CNBC) Stocks dropped on Thursday as Wall Street digested a strong rally this week along with the latest weekly jobless claims data and rising tensions between China and the U.S.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 101.78 points lower, or 0.4%, at 24,474.12. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% to 2,948.51 while the Nasdaq Composite was down nearly 1% to 9,284.88.

Amazon shares slid 2.1% after hitting a record high earlier in the session. Netflix closed 2.6% lower while Alphabet and Apple dipped 0.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

Read the full story ›

The post Stocks slide as Wall Street rally pauses appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

